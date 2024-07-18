Baltic Classifieds Concludes Share Acquisition

Baltic Classifieds Group Plc (GB:BCG) has released an update.

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC has successfully completed the off-market acquisition of 4.2 million shares at a price of 247 pence each from Antler EquityCo S.à r.l., subsequently cancelling 3.4 million shares and allocating 0.8 million to its Employee Benefit Trust. This transaction leaves the company with 484,372,852 ordinary shares in issue, without any held in treasury, establishing the new total of voting rights for shareholders.

