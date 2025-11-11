Bally’s Corporation Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Bally’s Corporation ( (BALY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Bally’s Corporation presented to its investors.

Bally’s Corporation is a global entertainment-focused company operating in the gaming and hospitality industry, known for its extensive portfolio of casinos, online gaming platforms, and significant stake in the lottery management sector. In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Bally’s Corporation announced a 5.4% increase in company-wide revenue, reaching $663.7 million. The company highlighted significant growth in its Casinos & Resorts segment, which saw a 12.1% revenue increase, and a 13.1% rise in North America Interactive revenue. The recent acquisition of Bally’s International Interactive business by Intralot S.A. for €2.7 billion has positioned Bally’s as the majority shareholder of Intralot, enhancing its global presence in the iGaming and lottery markets. Bally’s strategic initiatives, including cost-saving programs and expansion projects in Chicago, the Bronx, and Las Vegas, are set to drive future growth. The company’s management remains optimistic about leveraging its strategic acquisitions and operational efficiencies to capitalize on growth opportunities and deliver long-term value to stakeholders.

