Ballymore Resources Welcomes New Managing Director

Ballymore Resources Ltd has appointed co-founder Mr David A-Izzeddin as Managing Director, who brings over 30 years of experience in geology and a track record of significant discoveries in North Queensland’s exploration sector. The company anticipates a pivotal year ahead with increased discovery activities and projects, while also confirming Andrew Gilbert’s continued leadership in operations at Dittmer. This strategic leadership is set to drive Ballymore’s growth with a focus on unlocking value in their key exploration areas.

