Ballymore Resources Unveils New Gold-Copper Target

Ballymore Resources Limited has reported promising results from its recent exploration activities in Queensland, with new drill results extending the mineralized zone at the Dittmer Project. A recent magnetic survey has identified a major gold-copper target beneath the historic Dittmer mine, sparking plans for further drilling. These developments bolster Ballymore’s confidence in the potential of their projects to uncover significant mineral deposits.

