Ballymore Director Bolsters Share Holdings

Ballymore Resources Limited has announced a change in the holdings of Director Andrew Greville, reporting an on-market acquisition of 100,000 ordinary shares at $0.163 each. This transaction has increased Greville’s total holdings in the company to 3,386,765 ordinary shares, along with 700,000 unlisted options exercisable at $0.26 by June 2025 and 1,000,000 at $0.20 by June 2027.

