Ballard Power Secures Major Fuel Cell Orders

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) has released an update.

Ballard Power Systems has secured orders for over 90 fuel cell engines, totaling approximately 6.4 MW, for the European and UK city bus market. This move highlights the growing adoption of fuel cells as a zero-emission alternative to diesel engines. The orders signify Ballard’s strengthening partnerships and increasing presence in the clean energy transportation sector.

