Ballard Power Fuels European Bus Revolution

Ballard Power Systems has secured orders for 70 of their FCmove-HD hydrogen fuel cell engines from UK bus manufacturer Wrightbus, signaling a significant move towards the decarbonization of public transportation in the UK and Europe. The engines, set for delivery in 2024, will power a new fleet of both single and double-decker hydrogen-powered buses. This marks a growing acceptance of fuel cell technology among European transit operators, aligning with Ballard’s goal to provide zero-emission power systems for a sustainable planet.

