Balkrishna Industries to Review Financial Results and Potential Dividend Declaration

Balkrishna Industries Limited ( (IN:BALKRISIND) ) has shared an announcement.

Balkrishna Industries Limited has announced that its Board of Directors will meet on October 31, 2025, to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025, and to discuss the declaration of a second interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26. The record date for the dividend, if declared, is set for November 6, 2025. This announcement could impact the company’s financial positioning and shareholder returns, highlighting its commitment to maintaining shareholder value.

More about Balkrishna Industries Limited

Balkrishna Industries Limited operates in the tire manufacturing industry, specializing in the production of off-highway tires. The company focuses on providing tires for agricultural, industrial, and construction vehicles, catering to a global market.

Average Trading Volume: 12,113

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 447B INR

