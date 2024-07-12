Balkan Mining Director’s Holdings Update

Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd (AU:BMM) has released an update.

Balkan Mining and Minerals Limited has reported a change in Director Ross Cotton’s interest in the company, indicating that 1,750,000 options exercisable at $0.50 each have expired as of July 6, 2024. Following this change, Cotton retains a direct and indirect interest in 959,068 ordinary shares and various classes of performance rights, but no new securities were acquired or disposed of for personal use. The shift reflects a natural expiry of options and does not involve any transactions or contracts.

