Balkan Mining Director Bolsters Shareholding

Ross Cotton, a director of Balkan Mining and Minerals Limited, has increased his stake in the company by acquiring 50,000 additional ordinary shares through an on-market trade valued at $3,150.00. Following this transaction, Cotton now holds a total of 959,068 fully paid ordinary shares, alongside various classes of performance rights and options exercisable at $0.50 each.

