Balkan Mining Addresses ASX Compliance Queries

Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd (AU:BMM) has released an update.

Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd has addressed inquiries from the Australian Securities Exchange regarding recent off-market director share transfers and compliance with disclosure obligations. The company clarified that the off-market transfers occurred on 5 July 2024, and due to an administrative delay, disclosures were not made in a timely manner, which they acknowledge should have occurred within 5 business days of the agreement signing. Balkan Mining and Minerals also stated that no breach of its Securities Trading Policy occurred as the transactions were made before the closed period, and an isolated case of late disclosure of director’s interest due to administrative oversight has led to a review of their procedures to ensure compliance.

