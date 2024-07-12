Balfour Beatty Implements Strategic Share Buyback

Balfour Beatty (GB:BBY) has released an update.

Balfour Beatty, the international infrastructure group, has announced a significant repurchase of 142,520 of its own ordinary shares as part of an ongoing share buyback program. The shares were bought through Merrill Lynch International, at prices ranging from 397.20 to 403.80 pence per share, and will be held in treasury, bringing the total number of voting rights in the company to 522,739,885. This buyback is part of a larger strategy to repurchase 21,407,717 shares at an average price of 356.9556 pence each, demonstrating the company’s commitment to delivering value to its shareholders.

