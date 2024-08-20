Balfour Beatty Continues Strategic Share Buyback

Balfour Beatty (GB:BBY) has released an update.

Balfour Beatty PLC, a major international infrastructure group, has reported the purchase of 111,580 of its own ordinary shares as part of an ongoing share buyback program, with the shares subsequently held in treasury. After this transaction, the total remaining number of ordinary shares in issue stands at 519,699,809. The company highlighted that since the start of the buyback program, a total of 24,447,793 shares have been repurchased to be held in treasury, affecting the total number of voting rights available to shareholders.

