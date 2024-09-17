Balfour Beatty Continues Share Buyback Program

Balfour Beatty (GB:BBY) has released an update.

Balfour Beatty, the international infrastructure group, has announced a share repurchase on September 17, 2024, as part of its ongoing buyback program. A total of 118,020 ordinary shares were bought through Merrill Lynch International, with the repurchased shares to be held in treasury. The company’s total number of ordinary shares in issue post-purchase stands at 517,444,367, excluding treasury shares.

