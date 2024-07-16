Balfour Beatty Continues Share Buyback Program

Balfour Beatty (GB:BBY) has released an update.

Balfour Beatty, the international infrastructure group, has announced the purchase of 111,521 of its own shares as part of an ongoing share buyback program, with the shares to be held in treasury. This latest transaction is part of a larger initiative that has seen the company repurchase over 21 million shares at an average price of 357.5327 pence each. The repurchased shares will carry no voting rights, maintaining the total number of voting rights in the company at 522,481,975.

