Balfour Beatty Continues Share Buyback Initiative

Balfour Beatty (GB:BBY) has released an update.

Balfour Beatty PLC, an international infrastructure group, has announced a buyback of 140,414 of its ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price of 412.8584 pence per share, to be held in treasury. Following this repurchase, the company’s total voting rights amount to 517,940,798. The action is part of an ongoing share buyback program that has seen Balfour Beatty repurchase over 26 million shares, aimed at reducing share capital and returning value to shareholders.

For further insights into GB:BBY stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.