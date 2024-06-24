Balfour Beatty CEO Buys Company Shares

Balfour Beatty (GB:BBY) has released an update.

Balfour Beatty PLC has announced that its Group Chief Executive, Leo Quinn, has purchased 37,148 Ordinary shares in the company. The transaction, which took place on the London Stock Exchange on 21 June 2024, was disclosed in compliance with the UK Market Abuse Regulation. This move signals a positive gesture by the executive, potentially indicating confidence in the company’s future prospects.

For further insights into GB:BBY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.