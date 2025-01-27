Balfour Beatty Announces Share Buyback Activity

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

The latest update is out from Balfour Beatty ( (GB:BBY) ).

Balfour Beatty has announced the purchase of 125,000 ordinary shares as part of its share buyback program, with prices ranging from 441.40 to 452.60 pence per share. This action reduces the total number of voting shares to 515,319,027, which stakeholders can use to determine their interest under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules, potentially impacting shareholder positions and market perceptions.

More about Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty is a prominent international infrastructure group with 26,000 employees committed to delivering sophisticated infrastructure projects that support national economies and local communities. The company is involved in financing, developing, building, maintaining, and operating critical infrastructure worldwide, including iconic projects like the UK’s Hinkley Point C nuclear power station and the Automated People Mover at Los Angeles International Airport.

YTD Price Performance: -2.90%

Average Trading Volume: 991,357

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £2.24B

For an in-depth examination of BBY stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.