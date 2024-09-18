Balfour Beatty Advances Share Buyback Program

Balfour Beatty (GB:BBY) has released an update.

Balfour Beatty PLC has executed a share buyback, purchasing 127,245 ordinary shares, consequently holding these in treasury, which has reduced the total number of ordinary shares in issue to 517,317,122. This move forms part of a larger buyback program initiated in January and expanded in March, with 26,830,480 shares now repurchased at an average price of 367.967 pence each. The company emphasizes its commitment to infrastructure excellence and the delivery of significant projects, such as Hinkley Point C and the Lyric Theatre in Hong Kong.

For further insights into GB:BBY stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.