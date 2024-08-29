Balfour Beatty Advances Share Buyback Program

Balfour Beatty (GB:BBY) has released an update.

Balfour Beatty, the international infrastructure group, has executed a share buyback, purchasing 135,510 ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price of 415.3128 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury, reducing the number of ordinary shares in issue to 518,949,795. This move follows a previously announced share buyback program which has cumulatively repurchased over 25 million shares.

