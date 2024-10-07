Baker Technology Subsidiary Wins $3M Award

Baker Technology Limited (SG:BTP) has released an update.

Baker Technology Limited’s subsidiary CH Offshore Ltd. (CHO) has secured a fourth final partial award for approximately US$1.25 million in an arbitration over unpaid charter hire, reaching a total of US$3.0 million awarded including interest. The tribunal’s decisions are final, with ongoing interest accruing until payment is made, and CHO is exploring enforcement options in relevant jurisdictions. Investors are cautioned to exercise prudence when trading the company’s securities.

