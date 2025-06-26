Bajel Projects Limited Announces Trading Window Closure

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Bajel Projects Limited ( (IN:BAJEL) ) has shared an announcement.

Bajel Projects Limited has announced the closure of its trading window in compliance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. This closure will be effective from July 1, 2025, and will remain in place until 48 hours after the company announces its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ending June 30, 2025. The decision impacts designated persons, their immediate relatives, and connected persons of the company, ensuring adherence to regulatory requirements.

More about Bajel Projects Limited

Average Trading Volume: 33,379

For an in-depth examination of BAJEL stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue