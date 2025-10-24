Bajaj Housing Finance Schedules Q2FY26 Earnings Call

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd. ( (IN:BAJAJHFL) ).

Bajaj Housing Finance Limited has announced a conference call scheduled for November 6, 2025, to discuss its financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. This call, hosted by Axis Capital, will include a management discussion on the company’s earnings performance and an interactive Q&A session, potentially impacting investor and analyst perceptions of the company’s financial health and market positioning.

More about Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd.

Bajaj Housing Finance Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing primarily on providing housing finance solutions. The company is involved in offering a range of home loan products and services, catering to a diverse clientele in the housing finance market.

Average Trading Volume: 579,459

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: 922.4B INR

