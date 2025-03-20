Bajaj Electricals Resolves Tax Dispute with Minimal Financial Impact

Bajaj Electricals Limited ( (IN:BAJAJELEC) ) has shared an update.

Bajaj Electricals Limited has announced a significant reduction in an ongoing tax dispute with the State Appellate Authority, Punjab CST. The original tax demand of Rs.7.56 crore has been reduced to Rs.50,234, including interest, following a rectification order. This development has no impact on the company’s financial operations or activities, indicating a positive resolution to the dispute without affecting its market positioning or stakeholder interests.

More about Bajaj Electricals Limited

Bajaj Electricals Limited operates in the electrical equipment industry, offering a wide range of products including lighting, consumer durables, and engineering projects. The company focuses on providing innovative solutions in the Indian market, catering to both consumer and professional segments.

