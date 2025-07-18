Baiwang Co., Ltd. Announces Resignation of Joint Company Secretary

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Baiwang Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6657) ).

Baiwang Co., Ltd., a joint stock company incorporated in China, has announced the resignation of Mr. Zheng Tianhao as a joint company secretary, effective July 18, 2025. The company will not appoint a new joint company secretary, and Mr. Chiu Ming King will continue in the role, supported by other officers. Mr. Zheng has no disagreements with the company or its board, and his departure requires no further attention from shareholders or the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

