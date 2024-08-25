Baiwang Co. Expands Portfolio with Bank of Beijing

Baiwang Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6657) has released an update.

Baiwang Co., Ltd. has engaged in a series of wealth management product subscriptions with the Bank of Beijing, accumulating to a total principal amount of RMB350 million, with RMB100 million currently outstanding. These transactions are classified as disclosable due to their size, requiring notification but not shareholder approval. The company’s subscriptions, sourced from internal funds, offer a floating return and are part of its strategy for treasury management.

