Baiwang Co. Ends Stabilization with Stable Public Float

Baiwang Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6657) has released an update.

Baiwang Co., Ltd. has announced the end of the stabilization period following their Global Offering, with no over-allocation of shares and the subsequent lapse of the over-allotment option. The company has confirmed compliance with the public float requirement ensuring at least 25% of its shares are held by the public. There will be no further issuance of shares under the over-allotment option.

