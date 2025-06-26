Bairong Inc. Enhances Governance with New Nomination Committee

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Bairong, Inc. Class B ( (HK:6608) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Bairong Inc. has established a Nomination Committee to identify and recommend candidates for its Board of Directors, evaluate the Board’s performance, and develop nomination guidelines. The committee will consist mainly of independent non-executive directors, with provisions for gender diversity, and will meet at least annually to fulfill its responsibilities, thereby enhancing governance and strategic oversight.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:6608) stock is a Buy with a HK$13.00 price target.

More about Bairong, Inc. Class B

Bairong Inc. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating with limited liability and controlled through weighted voting rights. It is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong with the stock code 6608.

Average Trading Volume: 2,021,100

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$7.39B

