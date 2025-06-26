Bairong, Inc. Announces Board and Committee Reshuffle

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Bairong, Inc. Class B ( (HK:6608) ) has shared an announcement.

Bairong, Inc. announced significant changes to its board of directors and committee compositions, effective June 26, 2025. The company appointed Ms. Wang Qing and Ms. Qin Xuan as executive directors, with Ms. Qin also joining the Nomination Committee. Meanwhile, Mr. Zheng Wei and Ms. Han Kui Fang resigned as executive directors but retained senior roles within the company. These changes reflect Bairong’s strategic efforts to strengthen its leadership and governance, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:6608) stock is a Buy with a HK$13.00 price target.

More about Bairong, Inc. Class B

Bairong, Inc. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the financial technology sector. The company focuses on providing AI-driven financial solutions and services, leveraging its expertise in product design and operations to enhance financial technology offerings.

Average Trading Volume: 2,021,100

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$7.39B



