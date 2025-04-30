Baird Medical Investment Delays Yearly Report Filing

Baird Medical Investment Holdings ( (BDMD) ) has released a notification of late filing.

Baird Medical Investment Holdings Limited has announced a delay in filing its Form 20-F (Yearly Report) for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. The delay is primarily due to the need for additional time to prepare and review its consolidated financial statements. The company expects to file the report within the 15-day extension period allowed by the SEC. There are no anticipated significant changes in the financial results from the previous year, and the company has included forward-looking statements regarding potential risks and uncertainties. The notification was signed by Haimei Wu, the Chairwoman and CEO, indicating ongoing compliance efforts.

More about Baird Medical Investment Holdings

YTD Price Performance: 16.21%

Average Trading Volume: 85,578

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $210.9M

