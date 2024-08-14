BAIOO Family Interactive Sets Board Meeting Date

BAIOO Family Interactive (HK:2100) has released an update.

BAIOO Family Interactive Limited has scheduled a board meeting for August 29, 2024, to review and approve its interim financial results for the first half of the year. This event is of particular interest to shareholders and potential investors as it will provide insights into the company’s recent financial performance. The announcement also confirms the current executive and independent non-executive directors of the company.

