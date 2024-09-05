Baillie Gifford Trust Reports Major Shareholding Change

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC GBP (GB:BGEU) has released an update.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC has announced a change in significant shareholdings where City of London Investment Management Company Limited has increased its voting rights to 11.01%, crossing the threshold on September 3, 2024. This change, which reflects a 1% increase from a previous notification, results in the City of London Investment Management Company Limited now holding 38,800,977 voting rights in the Trust.

