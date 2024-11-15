Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Buys Back Shares

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC GBP (GB:BGEU) has released an update.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust has announced the purchase of 50,000 ordinary shares at 85.60p, which will be held in Treasury. This transaction adjusts the number of shares available on the market to 350,032,585, potentially impacting shareholder interests under FCA regulations. This strategic move could influence the trust’s share dynamics and investor calculations.

For further insights into GB:BGEU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.