Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Appoints New Director

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust has announced the appointment of Davina Curling as a new non-executive director, effective from November 1, 2024. With over 30 years of experience in fund management, including roles at Russell Investments and BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust, Davina brings significant expertise to the board. The appointment is set to be ratified by shareholders at the company’s 2025 Annual General Meeting.

