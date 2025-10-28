Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Acquires Own Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC GBP ( (GB:BGEU) ).

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc, a company involved in the acquisition and disposal of its own shares, has announced the purchase of 140,000 Ordinary Shares at a price of 109.00p, which will be held in Treasury. This transaction results in a total of 91,460,823 shares being held in Treasury, while the remaining shares in issue, totaling 310,982,867, will serve as the denominator for shareholders to determine their interest in the company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Spark’s Take on GB:BGEU Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BGEU is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 66 reflects strong financial performance improvements and positive technical indicators. However, the negative P/E ratio and low dividend yield weigh down the valuation score, indicating potential risks in profitability and income generation.

More about Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC GBP

Average Trading Volume: 669,275

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

