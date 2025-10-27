Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Acquires Own Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC GBP ( (GB:BGEU) ) has provided an update.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC announced the acquisition of 140,000 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 108.46p, which will be held in Treasury. This transaction affects the total number of shares in issue, now standing at 311,122,867, and is relevant for shareholders in calculating their interest under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BGEU) stock is a Hold with a £116.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC GBP stock, see the GB:BGEU Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:BGEU Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BGEU is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 66 reflects strong financial performance improvements and positive technical indicators. However, the negative P/E ratio and low dividend yield weigh down the valuation score, indicating potential risks in profitability and income generation.

More about Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC GBP

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC is a company involved in investment management, focusing on European growth opportunities. It operates within the financial services industry, providing investment solutions to its stakeholders.

Average Trading Volume: 668,443

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

