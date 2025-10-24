Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Acquires Own Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC GBP ( (GB:BGEU) ).

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc, a company involved in the acquisition and disposal of its own shares, has announced the purchase of 140,000 Ordinary Shares at a price of 108.50p, which will be held in Treasury. This transaction adjusts the total shares in issue to 311,262,867, a figure that shareholders can use to determine their notification requirements under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Spark’s Take on GB:BGEU Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BGEU is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 66 reflects strong financial performance improvements and positive technical indicators. However, the negative P/E ratio and low dividend yield weigh down the valuation score, indicating potential risks in profitability and income generation.

