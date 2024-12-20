Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Acquires Own Shares

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

Easily identify outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC GBP ( (GB:BGEU) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc, a company involved in the acquisition or disposal of its own shares, has announced the purchase of 75,000 Ordinary Shares at a price of 84.10p, which will be held in Treasury. This transaction reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its share capital effectively, as stakeholders may need to adjust their shareholding calculations based on the new figure of 348,982,585 shares excluding Treasury holdings.

More about Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC GBP

YTD Price Performance: -8.95%

Average Trading Volume: 742,657

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

For a thorough assessment of BGEU stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.