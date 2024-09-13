Baillie Gifford Buys Back Shares, Affects Shareholder Calculations

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC GBP (GB:BGEU) has released an update.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC has announced the buyback of 50,000 of its Ordinary Shares at 90.90p each to be held in Treasury, with a post-transaction treasury holding of 50,260,411 shares. This buyback affects the total number of shares in issue, now standing at 352,183,279, a figure important for shareholders in relation to the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

