Baillie Gifford Announces Share Buyback

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC GBP (GB:BGEU) has released an update.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC has announced the buyback of 63,635 of its own shares at a price of 92.54p each, which will subsequently be held in Treasury. After this transaction, the company’s treasury will contain 48,762,284 shares, leaving 353,681,406 shares in issue for investors. This information is crucial for shareholders to assess their stake in the company with regard to the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further insights into GB:BGEU stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.