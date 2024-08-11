Bailador Invests in Global Fitness Software Hapana

Bailador Technology Investments Ltd (AU:BTI) has released an update.

Bailador Technology Investments Limited has invested $7.7 million in Hapana, a software platform serving the fitness and wellness industry, to manage various aspects of gym and studio operations. Hapana’s software is gaining traction internationally, with a customer base spread across 17 countries, and the investment will fuel further growth and product development. The investment is part of a larger $17.3 million funding round, which includes contributions from OIF Ventures, aiming to expand Hapana’s market presence in the US and APAC region.

