Bailador Backs DASH in Financial Tech Expansion

Bailador Technology Investments Ltd has invested $20 million in DASH Technology Group, a cloud-based financial advice and investment management platform. DASH has seen a 63% revenue growth in the last half-year and manages over $4 billion on its platform, with a focus on making financial advice more accessible and affordable. The investment will support DASH’s expansion and product development to address the gap in financial advice exacerbated by declining numbers of financial advisors.

