Baijin Life Science Holdings Updates on Share Subscription Proceeds

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Affluent Partners Holdings ( (HK:1466) ) just unveiled an update.

Baijin Life Science Holdings Limited has announced a supplemental update regarding the subscription of new shares under a general mandate. The company plans to allocate 60% of the net proceeds, approximately HK$11.5 million, towards repaying various borrowings by March 2026, and the remaining 40%, approximately HK$7.6 million, will be used as general working capital by September 2026. This strategic move aims to reduce interest expenses without impacting the company’s cash position, benefiting the company and its shareholders. New investors, including Mr. Liu Weidong, Ms. Zhou Suya, and Ms. Wang Huiqin, have subscribed to these shares, with no prior business relationships with the company.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1466) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Affluent Partners Holdings stock, see the HK:1466 Stock Forecast page.

More about Affluent Partners Holdings

Average Trading Volume: 437,522

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$455M

For an in-depth examination of 1466 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue