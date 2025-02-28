Baijiayun Group Reports Financial Results for Second Half of 2024

Baijiayun Group ( (RTC) ) has issued an announcement.

Baijiayun Group Ltd has released its unaudited financial results for the six months ending December 31, 2024, showing a decrease in revenue to $25.28 million from $30.54 million in the same period the previous year. The company experienced a gross profit of $4.9 million but faced an operational loss of $2.68 million, largely due to high operating expenses. This financial performance may impact Baijiayun’s market positioning and stakeholder confidence as it navigates the competitive AI video solutions industry.

More about Baijiayun Group

Baijiayun Group Ltd is a leading provider of AI video solutions, specializing in SaaS/PaaS offerings. The company focuses on delivering high-quality video experiences across various devices and locations, catering to the communication and collaboration needs of enterprises of all sizes and industries. Established in 2017, Baijiayun has rapidly expanded its portfolio to include Video SaaS/PaaS, Video Cloud and Software, and Video AI and System Solutions.

YTD Price Performance: -88.06%

Average Trading Volume: 1,356,281

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $10.25M

