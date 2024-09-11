Baijiayun Group Announces Auditor Change

Baijiayun Group (RTC) has released an update.

Baijiayun Group Ltd has announced the appointment of a new independent registered public accounting firm, Enrome LLP, replacing its previous auditor Shandong Haoxin Certified Public Accountants Co., Ltd., effective September 11, 2024. This strategic move, approved by the company’s board and audit committee, follows a period with no reported disagreements on financial disclosures or auditing procedures with the former auditor. Baijiayun Group Ltd is working to ensure a smooth transition and continues to position itself as a leading AI video solution provider since its establishment in 2017.

For further insights into RTC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.