BAIC Motor Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

The latest announcement is out from BAIC Motor ( (HK:1958) ).

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited announced its unaudited operating results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2025. The company reported a decrease in total assets from December 2024, with current assets declining from RMB 81.69 billion to RMB 73 billion, and non-current assets slightly decreasing. This financial performance reflects the company’s ongoing adjustments in asset management, which may impact its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about BAIC Motor

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the automotive industry. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacturing and sale of vehicles and related components, focusing on both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 17,298,862

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$16.51B

