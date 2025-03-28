BAIC Motor Announces Leadership Changes and Secures Compliance Waiver

An update from BAIC Motor ( (HK:1958) ) is now available.

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited announced a change in its company secretary and authorized representative, with Mr. Wang Jianhui resigning due to work commitments. Ms. Yu Dan has been appointed as the new company secretary, and Ms. Ng Sau Mei will serve as the joint company secretary. Despite Ms. Yu not meeting the formal qualifications required by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, a waiver has been granted due to her extensive experience in the automobile industry and the support she will receive from Ms. Ng, who holds the necessary qualifications.

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, primarily operating in the automobile industry. The company focuses on manufacturing and selling vehicles, and it is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

