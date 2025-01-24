Bagnall Energy Increases Stake in Downing Renewables

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

An update from Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Plc ( (GB:DORE) ) is now available.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Plc has announced a major change in its voting rights structure due to Bagnall Energy Limited’s acquisition. This acquisition has increased Bagnall’s voting rights in the company from 19.64% to 22.88%, indicating a significant shift in shareholder influence, which may impact future decisions and company direction.

More about Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Plc

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Plc operates in the renewable energy and infrastructure industry, focusing primarily on investments in sustainable energy projects and infrastructure assets.

YTD Price Performance: 12.21%

Average Trading Volume: 226,004

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £148M

See more insights into DORE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.