Bagnall Energy Increases Stake in Downing Renewables

Invest with Confidence:
- Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.
- Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.
An update from Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Plc ( (GB:DORE) ) is now available.
Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Plc has announced a major change in its voting rights structure due to Bagnall Energy Limited’s acquisition. This acquisition has increased Bagnall’s voting rights in the company from 19.64% to 22.88%, indicating a significant shift in shareholder influence, which may impact future decisions and company direction.
More about Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Plc
Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Plc operates in the renewable energy and infrastructure industry, focusing primarily on investments in sustainable energy projects and infrastructure assets.
YTD Price Performance: 12.21%
Average Trading Volume: 226,004
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell
Current Market Cap: £148M
See more insights into DORE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.