Badger Launches Share Buyback to Boost Value

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. has announced that its proposal to repurchase and cancel up to 861,836 of its own shares has been approved, a move aimed at enhancing long-term shareholder value. The share buyback represents approximately 2.5% of its outstanding shares and is seen as a way to correct the market price when it doesn’t reflect the company’s true value. This buyback initiative will start on August 26, 2024, and will continue until the set number of shares is acquired or the program is concluded at the company’s discretion.

