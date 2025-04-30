Badger Infrastructure Solutions Secures Shareholder Approval at 2025 Annual Meeting

Badger Infrastructure Solutions ( (TSE:BDGI) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions announced that all motions at its 2025 annual shareholders’ meeting were approved, with a significant 82.36% of common shares represented. All ten director nominees were elected, and Deloitte LLP was appointed as the company’s auditor. The approval of executive compensation reflects strong shareholder support, indicating confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:BDGI is a Outperform.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions’ overall score reflects its strong financial performance, supported by consistent revenue growth and effective cost management. While the stock shows neutral technical indicators and moderate valuation, positive earnings calls and corporate events indicate potential stability and growth.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. is North America’s largest provider of non-destructive excavating and related services, catering to contractors and facility owners across various infrastructure industries. The company’s key technology, the Badger Hydrovac, is used for safe excavation around critical underground infrastructure. Badger designs and manufactures its hydrovac units in Red Deer, Alberta, and has initiated a refurbishment program to extend the service life of certain units.

YTD Price Performance: 9.63%

Average Trading Volume: 8,196

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $915.5M

